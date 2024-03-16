Stafford convicted: body cam shows arrest for coercing Iron Mountain teen

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — A Wisconsin man was found guilty Thursday on federal charges related to his relations with an Iron Mountain 15-year-old last year.

Todd Allen Stafford was found guilty on all counts including coercion or enticement of a minor and two counts of travelling across state lines for the purpose of engaging in illicit conduct.

Stafford faces a minimum of five years in prison, though a sentencing date does not appear to yet be scheduled.

Last summer police were alerted to Stafford’s behavior after parents discovered concerning messages on their child’s phone. After investigating, police posed as the teen to lure Stafford to a park in Iron Mountain before surrounding and arresting him.

