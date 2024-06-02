Staff profile: Reporter Nathan Hart talks about his drive to fight injustice

(Editor's note: This article is part of a new weekly series featuring Columbus Dispatch journalists and their work in our community.)

Nathan Hart covers breaking and trending news for The Columbus Dispatch, where he's worked since February.

Before that, he was a Report for America corps member with Ashland Source in Ashland, Ohio, and he interned on Capitol Hill with McClatchy DC and in the Ohio Statehouse with WCPO.

Below, he answers a few questions about his job.

Why I became a journalist

Growing up, nothing rankled me more than injustice and corruption. Movie and TV show scenes that showed people doing something wrong and getting away with it made my young mind flare with indignation. Doubly so if the bad guy was someone in a position of power.

So, by the time high school came around and I had to seriously consider what I wanted to do with my life, I decided to pursue journalism. I wanted to expose the world's evils to the public and create change.

I joined my school's mass communications program and started writing for my school newspaper. When I went off to college at Ohio University, I continued writing at The New Political, a political news-based student publication.

In my sophomore year, I had the chance to investigate a secretive local elections group that was trying to defeat a levy. I spent hours staking out neighborhoods to see who was placing the group's yard signs and combing through business records.

It was thrilling and fun work, and that's when I knew for sure that I had chosen the right profession.

What I like best about my job

In many ways, being a journalist is like being a paid adventurer. I'm only two years out of college, but here's a brief list of things I've already had the chance to do for my job.

Flown in a hot air balloon

Flown in a Vietnam-era helicopter

Covered a national rock music festival

Covered a NCAA championship game from the sidelines

Witnessed a solar eclipse

There's no other job out there where you get to do such a wide variety of things and meet so many people. On top of that, you get to do some very important work that can make the world a better place.

A story I worked on that has had a lasting impact on me

Less than a month into my job, an EF-3 tornado swept through Indian Lake, killing three people and destroying much of the community. I was out there the morning after the storms, and the devastation I saw there was like nothing I'd ever seen before.

Sure, I had seen the images of homes destroyed by tornadoes before, but actually being there and having to step over the remains of someone's life is a wholly different experience.

More than the destruction, I was struck by how resilient and optimistic the people I spoke to that day were. Even people who had lost their homes had time to be thankful that none of their loved ones were hurt. Most people didn't even seem angry or sad, just determined.

What's the biggest challenge I face as a journalist?

One of my greatest challenges, and I expect one of the greatest challenges for any journalist, is finding really good stories to tell. It's not that the world isn't teeming with good stories, it is, but good stories don't exactly set up billboards advertising themselves.

Often, the best stories come from a tip, a member of the public or a detail in a record. But we can't make people give us tips and story ideas, nor are we omniscient enough to know which records contain the juiciest details. It's more a matter of casting your net far and wide and seeing what you can catch. And sometimes, you don't catch much.

What I like to do when I’m not working

Like so many young people, my primary hobby is gaming. On any given evening, I'm likely playing whatever video game I'm into at the time (my current main game is Diablo 4). I'm also into reading (I'm currently on Neil Gaiman's American Gods), watching new TV shows (I just finished Shogun) and going to the movies.

I don't spend all my time at home, though. I'm a big fan of socializing and going to events. I frequent the Short North on Saturday nights for a good time with some friends, and I'm always on the lookout for something fun to do outside the house.

I have a number of creative pursuits I pursue in my free time, too. In college, I performed stand-up comedy almost every week for four years and I'm looking to get back into it in the Columbus area. I've also taken up writing short stories recently.

Why journalism matters

We are one of the few professions equipped to hold the powerful accountable. We watch governments, courts, police departments, corporations and more to ensure they are acting in the public's best interest. We have a responsibility and an opportunity to make this world a better place.

Also, imagine that the world's press took a day off all at once. The stock market would plummet as businesses navigate without news of their industries or competitors. Crimes, disasters and accidents would slip by, noticed only by those affected by them. Many nations' political processes would grind to a halt without news on what their allies and rivals are up to. Bad actors the world over would use the day to get away with anything.

Journalism is an essential pillar of a functioning democracy. Without it, we'd all be worse off.

