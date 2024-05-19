Staff profile: Reporter Danae King strives to give a 'voice to the voiceless,' help people

(Editor's note: This article is part of a new weekly series featuring Columbus Dispatch journalists and their work in our community.)

Danae King covers underserved communities for The Columbus Dispatch, where she has worked for more than seven years, previously covering immigration and religion.

She is also a co-coordinator of the Dispatch's summer intern program and volunteers as a mentor with Columbus Journalists in Training, a program sponsored by the Dispatch and the Society of Professional Journalists Central Ohio Pro-Chapter that trains Columbus City Schools students to be journalists.

King reports on affordable housing, poverty, veterans, disabled people, LGBTQ issues and more. She has won several awards for her work at The Dispatch and is passionate about holding powerful people and institutions accountable and telling people's stories.

Below, she answers a few questions about her job.

Mentors Scot Kirk and Danae King receive a recognition of their volunteer work during the Columbus Journalists in Training graduation ceremony at the Denison Edge offices in Columbus in March.

Why I became a journalist

From a young age, I loved a good story. I read everything I could get my hands on. Eventually my love of reading turned into a love of writing and, coupled with my natural curiosity, a desire to be the person telling the stories, not just reading them.

As I started to find every opportunity to write, I began to realize my love for journalism went beyond telling stories and became more about making sure the truth is told. For me, journalism is about ensuring that someone is watching those in power, raising consciousness about injustices against those without power and getting the chance to educate people about things they may never otherwise hear or know about.

I started in high school, like many journalists I know, at my student paper. But, when that didn’t satisfy my desire to tell stories, I began freelancing for two small papers in my hometown.

I never stopped writing and reporting through college, where I was heavily involved in the student newspaper. The more stories I got to tell, the more people I learned about and interviewed, the more I wanted to continue to be a journalist.

Columbus Dispatch reporter Danae King

What I like best about my job

I love so many aspects of my job: constantly getting to meet new people, telling stories people may not otherwise hear and giving a voice to the voiceless. But, what I like best about being a journalist is the public service aspect. When journalists look into a topic, they are able to hold people accountable, uncover injustice and cause change.

To me, the best part of being a journalist is the ability to help people.

A story I have worked on that has had a lasting impact on me

So many stories I have written have impacted me and opened my eyes, as I hope they open readers' eyes, to how policies, programs, laws and more can affect people.

The ones that affect me most deeply are the ones that give me a peek into lives that are different than mine, and illustrate the incredible resilience of human beings.

For instance, in 2023, I reported extensively on the Latitude Five25 apartment complex on Columbus' East Side, where dozens of residents were forced to evacuate on Christmas Day in 2022. Most of them still haven't gotten to go back home to retrieve their belongings, keepsakes and family heirlooms.

Spending time with people who were so unceremoniously displaced and observing as they soldiered on, no matter how hard it was, was as inspiring as it was sad.

The kindness of others, evidenced by people donating clothes and one person sending $1,000 to one of the former Latitude Five25 residents, also had an impact on me.

Sometimes, when we're lucky, we get to see the best of humanity and not just the worst. We get to see kindness, generosity, resilience and more.

What is the biggest challenge I face?

The biggest challenge I face is that there are so many great stories to tell in central Ohio, sometimes it can be hard to find the time to tell them all. I'll never stop trying, though!

What I like to do when I'm not working

I love to read, hang out with my husband and my Goldendoodle Ace, spend time with my friends and eat at the many awesome restaurants in Columbus that Bob Vitale covers so well!

Why journalism matters

There are so many reasons. Chief among them, though, is it's unique ability to bring light to important topics people may not otherwise know about. For instance, I wrote recently about a social worker who was evicted from her apartment and suddenly needed to access the resources she'd always referred her unhoused clients to. Only, those resources didn't work for her.

Columbus Dispatch reporter Danae King working with a Columbus high school student as part of Columbus Journalists in Training, a program that teaches high school students journalism.

Many people were touched by her story, and one person even anonymously sent her $300 to help with her rent. I think that illustrates the incredible power of journalism to bring people together.

I also believe journalism, and storytelling specifically, can educate, prompt conversation, create compassion and connect people to those they may think they have too many differences with to relate to.

dking@dispatch.com

@DanaeKing

