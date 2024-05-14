Staff member at treatment facility for troubled youth dies after assault at facility

An Ellipsis Iowa staff member who was beaten by a juvenile at the facility has died, police say.

Kathleen Galloway-Menke, 50, of Des Moines, was assaulted by a juvenile May 8 while at the facility that provides services for troubled youth, 7085 Northwest Beaver Drive in Johnston. Police said Galloway-Menke died at a hospital Tuesday.

The attack happened at about 6:42 p.m. and resulted in serious injuries. The juvenile suspect in the attack remained on scene and was taken into custody, where they are still being held.

Police said "amended criminal charges are pending." Iowa law prohibits identifying juveniles involved in crimes unless they are charged as an adult.

Johnston police said it will share more information as the investigation unfolds.

"We wish to express our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the victim affected by this tragic incident. We understand an incident like this can be unsettling for our community," Johnston police said in a news release. "The Johnston Police Department remains engaged with the leadership and staff of Ellipsis, who are cooperating with the investigation."

Ellipsis started in 2021 when existing nonprofits Youth Homes of Mid-America (YHMA) and Youth Emergency Services & Shelter (YESS) merged. Each day it serves more than 750 kids and their families with residential care and treatment, counseling and therapy, behavioral health intervention services, care coordination and family support, according to its website.

Ellipsis Chief Executive Officer Chris Koepplin said in a statement it is providing extra counselors and specialists to all staff and youth in its residential programs and is still providing its existing services to clients.

"Ellipsis is profoundly saddened by this situation, and we extend heartfelt thoughts to all who are affected. We deeply and personally mourn this loss," Koepplin said.

"Ellipsis remains committed to offering a safe and supportive environment for everyone involved, including our community," Koepplin said.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Staff member at youth treatment facility Ellipsis dies after assault