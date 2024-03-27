Staff member laughed while taping student to chair as other took video: Court docs

Two West Clermont High School staff members have now been charged after they were accused of taping a student to a chair and filming it.

Allison Vestring, 29, and Rachel Smith, 27, are charged with misdemeanor unlawful restraint, according to court documents from Clermont County.

The charge stems from what documents say happened inside a West Clermont classroom on March 1.Around 2:30 p.m. that day, Vestring taped a student to a chair while Smith recorded the incident on a cellphone, court records state

A detective wrote in the document that the video shows Vestring laughing as she tells the student to stand up.“The [student] appears uncomfortable and even asks them to stop,” the detective stated.The video on the phone is 46 seconds long, but Smith said the student was taped to the chair for two to five minutes.

Vestring and Smith claimed taping the student to the chair was done “in fun and not punishment,” the court document states. The two “now regret what they did,” the document continues.

Union Township Lt. Scott Blankenship said the student was not hurt.

Vestring pleaded not guilty to the charge, records show. Smith is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, April 2.On Monday, legal analyst Mike Allen discussed what type of punishment an unlawful restraint charge could bring.

“It’s a misdemeanor in the third degree with the maximum possible penalty of 60 days and $750 fine or cost or both,” Allen explained.

A school district spokesman released a copy of the letter district officials sent on March 22 to students and their families:

“On March 4, West Clermont High School administration was made aware of an incident that took place in a classroom on Friday, March 1. Immediately upon learning of these allegations we contacted Clermont County Children’s Protective Services and involved the Union Township Police Department. The involved staff members were also immediately placed on administrative leave, preventing them from having any direct or indirect contact with students or staff.

“The involved staff members are no longer employed in the West Clermont School District. Per our policy on personnel issues, we cannot provide further comment at this time.

“As always, the safety of our students and staff remains our top priority. We are committed to excellence with every learner, every day, every way, and do not and will not tolerate behavior that runs contrary to this culture.“We appreciate your understanding as we navigate this situation.”

Enquirer media partner Fox 19 provided this report.

