Staff member injured at Brockton High; school board deadlock: 5 top stories last week

BROCKTON − Officials said a Brockton High staff member was injured breaking up a student fight. The injury comes with the school in the spotlight after four school board members wanted the National Guard deployed "to prevent a potential tragedy."

Three Brockton School Committee members one by one switched their votes in a dramatic reversal ending months of deadlock over who would help lead the board as it grapples with turmoil in the schools amid a budget crisis.

A shooting outside a restaurant on Main Street in Brockton left one person injured in the early morning hours on March 1.

A 25-year-old man has pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge for his role in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old Brockton man at the Super 8 Motel after an an alleged drug deal in 2020, prosecutors said.

Brockton High staff member injured breaking up student fight, officials said.

Police are investigating after a staff member was allegedly injured Monday while trying to break up a fight among students at Brockton High School. Enterprise media partner WCVB-TV reported that "police are investigating after a fight among students at the high school" Monday resulted in an injury to a staff member. Police and the district confirmed the incident, WCVB reported.

Brockton High School on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.

How Brockton school board ends power struggle

Three Brockton School Committee members one by one switched their votes in a dramatic reversal ending months of deadlock over who would help lead the board as it grapples with turmoil in the schools amid a budget crisis. At the Brockton School Committee meeting on Tuesday, the school board nearly unanimously elected Tony Rodrigues as its next vice chair, two months after the board first began voting for the position at its initial organizational meeting on Jan. 3.

Brockton School Committee member Tony Rodrigues got emotional after being elected vice chair on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, after a protracted battle for the spot.

Brockton National Guard request especially hurtful in 'Blackest city' in MA, opponents say

In the wake of a controversial request from four school board members to deploy the National Guard at Brockton High — community members have been ignited behind the students, as many residents express concern over the racial implications surrounding deploying the Guard at the school. “We've heard about some of those consequences about the narrative that is being created about the Blackest city in Massachusetts,” said Rahsaan Hall, who organized a standout rally on Feb. 25 in support of BHS students and teachers after the National Guard debate thrust the high school into the national spotlight.

Rahsaan Hall, the President and CEO of the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts, spoke to the Brockton School Committee at a Feb. 27 meeting regarding the situation at Brockton High School.

Man shot to death in Randolph while sitting in truck outside friend's apartment, DA says

A Boston man was shot and killed while sitting in his truck outside the Randolph apartment of a friend late Wednesday night, according to a written statement from the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office. Randolph Police received a 911 call at about midnight notifying them of gunshots in the vicinity of Highland Glen Drive and the Castle Village Condominiums, the DA's office said.

Lights on the roof of a police vehicle.

No. 38 Middleboro boys basketball beats Milford

Getting up off the canvas requires heart, but also energy. With his team’s batteries running low, Andrew Rivera electrified the white-clad student section with an array of momentum-building plays. But senior Matt Youngquist diffused each Milford rally with just enough free throws in a frenetic 76-71 victory Wednesday night for Middleboro. After losing three of their final five regular season games before running off three road Division 2 playoff victories over seven days, they can now be called the Cinderella Sachems. From No. 38 to the Elite 8.

Milford High School senior Te'Vaughn Robinson goes up for two against Middleborough junior Mattie Evirs in a Div. 2 Sweet 16 playoff game against Midleborough, March 6, 2024.

