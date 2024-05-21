Staff Cheer Veterans at Reagan Airport Ahead of Memorial Day

People cheered as veterans disembarked an aircraft at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on Tuesday, May 21, ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Footage posted by Lisa Farbstein, a spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), shows elderly veterans coming from the plane to applauding staff and passengers on Tuesday morning.

According to the post, the flight was part of the airport’s Honor Flight Network, which flies veterans from 125 hubs to Washington, DC, to visit their memorials.

“TSA supports these flights from across the nation. Even more meaningful as Memorial Day approaches,” Farbstein wrote. Credit: TSA via Storyful