Stadium sales tax town hall held as election nears

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Jackson County Legislator Manny Abarca hosted a town hall on Question 1 Tuesday night, which asks voters to extend a sales tax funding a Royals downtown stadium and Chiefs Arrowhead improvements.

Abarca said one of the questions he wanted to try to answer is why so many details including the Royals and Chiefs community benefits agreements seem to be coming in at the last minute.

Some came to the town hall with open minds.

“As of right now I’m still undecided. I thought I had it down pat voting for the stadium but there are other issues involved- housing, economy, people’s jobs and parking of course,” Rod Mack said.

Others seemed to have their minds made up about the Royals desires for a publicly funded downtown stadium.

“To let Manny Abarca know how I feel and other people feel that they (Royals) shouldn’t be coming here (downtown),” Joseph Fernandez said.

Abarca admits there have been been hiccups getting the 3/8 cent sales tax renewal on the ballot in time for lengthy reviews of binding community benefits agreements from the Chiefs and Royals.

Like the teams, he blames the delay on early negotiations of Jackson County Executive Frank White. He also called on the Jackson County executive or Jackson County legislature chair to make the yet to be signed community benefits agreement public.

“I don’t think it could have been redone worse I think anything would have been better laid out,” Abarca said of the process getting to the vote.

The teams pledge a combined $266 million in financial and other community benefits in those agreements. KC Tenants say they were only able to get a copy of the full description of the entities who could be eligible for that money and how it would be distributed at the door Tuesday night.

“Definitely not a great time for folks in Jackson County who are trying to live their lives to figure out what this deal would actually mean for them what is all smoke and mirrors,” Magda Werkmeister said.

While Werkmeister said she doesn’t understand the rush, Abarca says a future attempt to keep the teams in Jackson County is hardly guaranteed.

“I think the biggest detrimental discussion point is we can wait there will be another opportunity and I think opportunity rarely knocks twice and I think this is something we have to take seriously about the teams stating they are looking for options outside of Jackson County,” Abarca said.

The Jackson County Sports Authority is set to sign lease and development agreements with the Chiefs and Royals Wednesday. Those leases however would be contingent upon the passage of that sales tax April 2.

