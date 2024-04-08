Stacey's Eclipse Forecast - April 7, 2024
Stacey's Eclipse Forecast - April 7, 2024
Let’s break down some of the common conspiracy theories around the April 8 solar eclipse.
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
Preliminary local forecasts in 15 states along the so-called path of totality show viewing the highly-anticipated celestial event may be a problem for some, less so for others.
With 30 million Americans in the path of totality, travelers are adding billions to the economy in order to witness the April 8 event.
A look ahead at living your best life this April, from the total solar eclipse to the rainy day activity you should try.
Want to check out the upcoming astronomical action? Protecting your vision is a must.
The Miami Marlins won their first game of the 2024 MLB season after an 0-9 start. The worst start through 25 games is a record still within reach, however.
After his second start this spring, Ronel Blanco has officially recorded the best start to a season in at least 63 years.
After FDU's stunning upset of Purdue last year, coaches have been calling the team constantly this season asking how to beat the Boilermakers.
WrestleMania 40 wrapped on Sunday night in truly spectacular fashion, delivering an action-packed card from start to finish, including a main event that will perhaps go down as the greatest in professional wrestling history.
The Gamecocks are young and struggled often this season despite their perfect record. It took everything Staley had as a coach to pull the pieces together and take them on a championship run.
Clark broke all kinds of records and took Iowa further than it'd ever been before. Her impact on the game, though, extends well beyond the lines — regardless of how her college career ended.
Staley and South Carolina received congratulatory messages from major figures in the sports world and beyond.
Sweat was the Big 12 Conference defensive player of the year in 2023.
Under the new paid Target Circle 360 membership, shoppers will be able to benefit from same-day delivery and other perks starting April 7.
NASA announced this week that it’s chosen Intuitive Machines, Lunar Outpost and Venturi Astrolab to develop their lunar terrain vehicles (LTV) in a feasibility study over the next year. One will eventually be chosen for a demonstration mission.
This week, we’re looking at just how many fintech companies made it into Y Combinator’s Winter 2024 cohort, how much funding slid in the first quarter, and more! Y Combinator held demo days for its Winter Cohort this week. Of the 260 companies in the latest cohort, nearly 30 of them, or 8%, were classified as fintech.
The budget-friendly gizmo also monitors calories burned, steps walked, heart rate and even how well you slept.
In 2024, there's no reason to be driving around without a dash cam. Here are the 5 best-selling options on Amazon right now.
Apple's AirPods Pro (second-generation) are $60 off in a deal on Amazon, bringing the price don to just $190. The AirPods Pro normally cost $250. They come with active noise cancellation, adaptive audio, and personalized spatial audio.