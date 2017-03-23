Stacey Smart Still Missing

Sherri Papini wasn't the only California woman who was reported missing Nov. 2. Stacey Smart, a 53-year-old mom from Lewiston, also disappeared last fall — and unlike Papini, she still hasn't been found. But police and family members have been working the case constantly, the Redding Record Searchlight reported Wednesday.

"We have had people come forward, and the investigator is following up on new leads. I believe we are getting close to finding answers," Smart's daughter, Nicole Santos, told the Searchlight.

Smart, who also went by Stacey Hamilton, hasn't been seen since Oct. 12, when she was at home with her boyfriend. She stopped communicating with family members around Halloween, missed a relative's funeral and was reported missing Nov. 2. The Trinity County police searched the Lewiston area to no avail, while her family has hired private investigators with similar results. Nobody has been charged in connection with her disappearance, NBC News reported.

"It is not in my mother's character to not contact her family or friends, or just leave without any notice," Santos wrote on a GoFundMe page titled "Help Stacey Smart." "We will not quit searching for my mom until we get answers."

Meanwhile, Smart's boyfriend, Tony Brand, recently took a polygraph test in an effort to prove he wasn't linked to the case. "People that know me know it’s not possible," Brand told the Searchlight.

Smart's disappearance has often been coupled with that of Papini, the 34-year-old stay-at-home-mom from Redding who was kidnapped while on a jog and later found in restraints, beaten and bruised, miles from home. The Shasta County police, who have been investigating Papini's case, haven't charged anyone in her abduction, either.

Sheriff Tom Bosenko told KRCRTV in December that he was waiting on evidence to come back from state investigators. He's declined to comment on other details in the Papini case, citing the ongoing probe.

