Stabbings, gunshots on I-5 in Federal Way kill 1, injure 3. Traffic backed up into Tacoma

Police say one person was fatally stabbed, another shot and two others stabbed at a crime scene spilling onto Interstate 5 in Federal Way on Wednesday afternoon. Northbound traffic is stop-and-go from the scene just south of the weigh station into Tacoma.

The incident involved four people in a black BMW, according to the Washington State Patrol. The driver is dead from a stab wound.

A male occupant, who the WSP said was in the front passenger seat, was transported to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. A third male and a female were transported with stab wounds.

As of 4 p.m., northbound traffic on I-5 was backed up to the Puyallup River bridge.

The WSP said it responded to a 2:23 p.m. call of a domestic-violence incident from inside the car. The female caller could be heard yelling for help.

Multiple 911 calls also came from passersby.

There is no danger to the public, said WSP spokesman Trooper Rick Johnson.

“We have everyone who is a person of interest and (they are) detained,” he said.

An investigation is ongoing.