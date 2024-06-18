Stabbing suspect was Nebraska & Torrey Pines baseball player

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — San Diego Police on Sunday announced an arrest in the stabbing of a pregnant woman in Mira Mesa. The attack happened at a busy shopping center Saturday morning.

People we talked with that frequent the area are in pure shock. Today, we are learning more about the alleged attacker and where he grew up.

Police investigate fatal stabbing of man following argument in Oak Park

San Diego Police arrested 27-year-old Cole Klemke after he is accused of randomly stabbing a 25-year-old pregnant woman Saturday morning around 10 a.m. as she used a drive-thru ATM in Mira Mesa.

Police said she was stabbed three times, in the neck, left shoulder and chin.

“This was a random, unprovoked stabbing,” said SDPD Detective Sergeant Eric Drilling.

Police announce arrest in weekend stabbing of pregnant woman in Mira Mesa

Klemke was arrested Sunday, after police released surveillance photos of the man they were looking for. Police said he had shopped at Target right before the attack.

He was arrested in Carmel Valley, where police said he was a resident of, but is now considered homeless.

“The stabbing is crazy, it’s very out of the ordinary for the Mira Mesa area,” Linda Mauch said.

Driver killed, passenger seriously injured in rollover crash on I-5 near Camp Pendleton

“It’s really concerning that it happened at like 10 in the morning, that’s crazy. I feel like there was a lot of people coming around shopping, that could have been anybody,” concerned citizen Jenna Shoemaker said.

Police said the woman fought back, and witnesses nearby ran over to help. Authorities said the woman is recovering at home.

San Diego man dies after being ejected in I-5 rollover crash Monday afternoon

“She’s a fighter, she’s resilient,” Sgt. Drilling said. “Fortunately in this case her carotid [artery] was not severed, however the doctor noted that it was close. This could have been a much worse attack if not for her resilience and ability to fight off the attacker.”

A representative from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln confirmed Cole Klemke, “was on our roster for the 2016 and 2017 seasons,” where he played baseball.

According to the school’s website, Klemke was majoring in psychology and had played baseball at Torrey Pines High School, where he helped the Falcons reach the CIF San Diego semifinals.

“Named to the all-tournament team at the 2013 Perfect Game/Evoshield National Championships as a member of the Solana Beach Cardinals,” the website reads.

Police say he has had run ins with law enforcement before, as recently as last week, when he was approached for a disturbance call.

Klemke is being held in the San Diego Central Jail. He is facing a charge of attempted murder in the first degree. His arraignment is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.