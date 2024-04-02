Stabbing suspect found, arrested during search of wooded area behind CT home

A man tracked down by a state police K-9 unit late Monday has been charged with stabbing a man multiple times in a wooded area behind a home in East Hampton.

Officers responded just before 10 p.m. to the wooded area in the rear of a home on East High Street on the report of a stabbing and found a 32-year-old man suffering from stab wounds “on various parts of his body,” the East Hampton Police Department wrote in a statement.

The man was taken to an area hospital and treated for injuries not considered life-threatening, police said. He was still hospitalized as of Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police said the victim identified his assailant as 39-year-old David Heriot, who is known to him and lives about a mile and a half away on West Avenue.

Officers were assisted by a state police K-9 unit in searching the wooded area behind the East High Street home where they later located Heriot, according to police. The K-9 was also able to find the knife used in the attack, police said.

Heriot was arrested on charges of first-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangerment. He was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated and is being held on $150,000 bond.

Heriot was expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Middletown Superior Court.

Police said they are still investigating the stabbing and have not released any additional details.