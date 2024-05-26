Stabbing on Sabattus Street in Lewiston under investigation

May 25—LEWISTON — One person was treated and released from a local hospital Saturday morning after a stabbing on Sabattus Street, according to police.

Lewiston police Lt. Derrick St. Laurent said officers were called to the Sabattus, College and Horton streets intersection around 12:45 a.m. Saturday for a report of a man wandering around the area with stab wounds.

St. Laurent said police arrived and discovered a man fitting the caller's description.

A detective was called in to interview the unnamed victim, but he was not cooperating with the investigation.

The victim was treated for unspecified injuries and released from a local hospital later in the morning.

While social media posts by people near the scene said a machete was involved, St. Laurent could only offer that "some kind of an edged weapon" was used.

The incident remains under investigation.

