ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are looking into a stabbing at the Wendy’s near the University of New Mexico (UNM) on Saturday.

Details are limited, but police responded to the restaurant just before 3 p.m. Information or tips can be called into UNMPD.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.