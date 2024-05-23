Stabbing in Planada: man arrested

PLANADA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing another person in Planada, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday.

Deputies say they responded to Gage Street in Planada on Wednesday morning for a report of an assault with a knife

Upon arrival, deputies say they were able to locate the victim who said the suspect, identified as Victor Villalobos, had stabbed him. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

According to deputies, Villalobos was arrested under suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon as a result of the incident.

