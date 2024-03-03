Stabbing in OKC sends one person to the hospital

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was stabbed in downtown Oklahoma City Sunday after an argument at a homeless shelter, according to Oklahoma City Police.

Police said that there was an argument at a nearby shelter that led to one person allegedly stabbing the other near NW 4th Street and North Indiana Avenue.

A person is stabbed near downtown Oklahoma City. {KFOR}

The person stabbed was taken to the hospital and the person who allegedly did the stabbing was put in handcuffs.

Police released no other information as of Sunday afternoon.

