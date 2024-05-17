Stabbing near central Las Vegas valley elementary school

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One man was stabbed and another is in police custody Friday following a stabbing in central Las Vegas.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the stabbing was reported shortly before 11 a.m. and took place in the 1000 block of J Street, north of Washington Avenue. The stabbing occurred near or on Wendell Williams Elementary School property. Metro reports Clark County School police will be handling the investigation.

The stabbing victim was taken to University Medical Center.

