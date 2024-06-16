Stabbing at Medina graduation party leads to arrest of man, 33

A 33-year-old Medina man has been arrested and charged with felonious assault after reportedly stabbing another man, 36, during a high school graduation party at Falling Oaks Pool on Guildford Boulevard.

Antonio Darnell Watkins is in Medina County Jail for the stabbing, a second-degree felony.

According to the Medina Police Department, officers were called to the pool on Saturday at just before 8 p.m. about the stabbing. A pedestrian passing by the party got into an altercation with some of those at the party, which resulted in the stabbing. Responding officers found the stabbing victim, who was taken to Medina Hospital by the Medina Life Support Team.

A knife was recovered at the scene, and it was discovered that Watkins had fled before the officers' arrival, according to Medina police. Later that evening, Medina detectives found Watkins at a residence in Lakewood and he was taken into custody.

Additional charges may be pending upon presentation of the case to the Medina County Grand Jury, Medina police stated.

