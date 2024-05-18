Stabbing inside store in Loop leaves man hospitalized

CHICAGO — An investigation is underway on Saturday afternoon after an argument led to a stabbing inside a store in the Loop.

According to police, it all unfolded just before 3 p.m. inside a store in the 100 block of East Randolph Street.

Officers say the victim, a 26-year-old man, was inside the store when an argument broke out between him and another man.

Amid the argument, the man pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in his stomach and back.

The victim was later taken to the hospital in fair condition.

It is currently unclear where exactly the stabbing took place and an investigation is ongoing.

Authorities say no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to contact CPD Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8263 or dial 911.

Those with information that could help detectives in their investigation can also leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously

