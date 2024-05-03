Stabbing incident in downtown Waukesha results in quick arrest of male suspect

WAUKESHA - An argument escalated into a stabbing in downtown Waukesha Friday morning, with a male suspect arrested just minutes after police spoke with the male victim.

The names and ages of the two were not released in a summary report Friday afternoon from the Waukesha Police Department. Officials also did not specify what led to the argument or the stabbing.

The incident occurred at about 11 a.m. on Union Street near the Fox River and State of Wisconsin office buildings off East St. Paul Avenue, where a 911 caller reported that the victim had been stabbed in the chest and arm with the knife on a multitool device.

Police said they quickly located the victim, who told authorities what happened and provided a description of the suspect. Based on that description, officers located the suspect less than five minutes later. The suspect himself was also injured. Both were treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

The suspect was taken to the Waukesha County Jail to await possible charges. Authorities said they will recommend charges to the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office after their investigation is complete.

