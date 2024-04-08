Stabbing hospitalizes 3 in Fresno, injuries minor to serious

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people were hospitalized following a stabbing that occurred in Fresno Sunday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say at 7:26 p.m. they responded to Dante and Michigan Avenues for a report of a disturbance in the area where individuals were shooting and stabbing each other.

As officers were responding, they reported the involved individuals dispersed. Vehicles that were possibly related were stopped and the occupants were detained.

Investigators say three victims of a stabbing showed up at a local hospital with injuries ranging from minor to serious. They were identified to be involved in the disturbance.

Detectives report they are actively working to determine the circumstances leading up to the incident and where it occurred. No evidence of a shooting has been located.

Police say there is currently no suspect description and that more information will be provided as it becomes available.

