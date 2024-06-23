Stabbing at Dartmouth Mall under investigation. One person in custody, police report.

DARTMOUTH — One person was taken to the hospital after an apparent stabbing in the parking lot of the Dartmouth Mall Sunday afternoon.

According to a police press release, at approximately 2:50 p.m., the police responded to the Dartmouth Mall regarding a possible stabbing in the parking lot outside of Five Below.

The Dartmouth Mall is located at 200 N. Dartmouth Mall.

"Upon arrival, officers located a victim with what appeared to be non-life-threatening stab wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital and a suspect has been taken into custody. Both involved individuals are reported to be juveniles," according to the press release.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

