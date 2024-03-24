Stabbing attack leaves 2 hospitalized in Long Beach

A suspect was arrested after a stabbing attack left two people hospitalized in Long Beach Friday night.

The suspect was identified as Deandre Richard Woodrey, 29, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Offices responded to reports of a stabbing on the 1400 block of Alamitos Avenue at around 6:55 p.m.

Authorities discovered the victims, identified only as two adult men, were walking in the area when they were suddenly approached by Woodrey. The suspect immediately confronted one of the victims and began physically fighting him, police said.

The second victim tried to break up the fight. That’s when Woodrey allegedly revealed a knife. He stabbed both victims several times before running away from the scene, authorities said.

Arriving officers found one victim with stab wounds to the upper body. He was transported to the hospital for treatment. The second victim, who also had stab wounds on the upper body, transported himself to the hospital.

Officers eventually spotted the suspect attempting to flee the area and were able to take him into custody. The motive behind the stabbing attack remains unclear.

Woodrey was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. Police discovered he also had a warrant out for his arrest at the time of the stabbing.

He is being held at the Long Beach City Jail on $155,000 bail.

Anyone with information on the incident can call Long Beach Police at 562-435-6711.

