A homeless man was stabbed early Saturday morning at the Arizona State University campus in Tempe.

The 33-year-old victim was found with stab wounds by university officers after police were notified about the incident that unfolded past midnight at College Avenue Commons, which is off East Seventh Street and South College Avenue, according to ASU spokesperson Veronica Sanchez. The victim was taken to a hospital and a suspect was in custody, according to Sanchez. Neither the victim nor the suspect are affiliated with ASU, Sanchez mentioned. A mass notification on the incident was sent via LiveSafe alert, Sanchez added.

College Avenue Commons is "a mixed-use facility" with "mediated classrooms, offices, labs and collaboration/study spaces," according to the university. Sanchez described the site of the incident as "a public area across the street from the main campus."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Stabbing at ASU in Tempe leaves homeless man wounded