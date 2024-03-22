Stabbing at Antelope home leads to 5-hour standoff before suspect surrenders to deputies

A man surrendered to Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies on Friday after he was holed up inside his Antelope home for more than five hours following a reported stabbing that wounded one of his roommates.

About 7 a.m., deputies were called to the home in the 3000 block of Scotland Drive for the reported stabbing. Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said the suspect had stabbed his roommate inside the home.

Deputies arrived and helped the wounded man, along with three other roommates, get out of the home as authorities surrounded it. Gandhi said the injured man suffered least one stab wound; he was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The suspect remained inside the home armed with a knife, and he came out at one point and brandished the knife before going back inside, Gandhi said. The man inside the home had what appeared to be a superficial wound to his neck, but the sheriff’s spokesman said authorities were not yet certain whether there was fight that led to the stabbing or the suspect’s wound was self-inflicted.

A Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, along with armored vehicles, were called to the scene to help evacuate residents from nearby homes in the immediate area and create a perimeter around the home, Gandhi said. Sheriff’s negotiators also were called to the scene and established a dialogue with the suspect.

The suspect was wanted on a Sacramento County felony warrant on a charge of assaulting a police officer, Gandhi said. The deputies came upon him Friday morning when they responded to the reported stabbing at the Antelope home.

The Scotland Drive home is in a residential neighborhood just south of the Walmart Supercenter at Elverta Road and Watt Avenue, where a large contingent of sheriff’s officials were staged as negotiators continued to talk to the suspect.

“We would love for him to surrender peacefully, that’s the ultimate goal for all this,” Gandhi told news reporters about 20 minutes before the suspect surrendered. “That’s why we have so many resources out here.”

About 12:20 p.m., Gandhi announced that the suspect came out of the home and surrendered to deputies who took the man into custody.