St. William Catholic Church in Avondale 'totally destroyed' in overnight fire

A Catholic church in the Avondale area suffered a devastating fire early Thursday morning.

St. William Catholic Church, located on West 3rd Street in Cashion near South 11th Avenue and West Buckeye Road, is nearly destroyed, according to a statement on Facebook.

"As many of you know, we had a major fire on campus very early this morning and it appears the church has been totally destroyed. Thankfully no one was injured and everyone is safe," read a Thursday post by Rev. Andres Arango on Facebook.

The cause of the fire was being investigated by officials, Arango wrote. Fire officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix spokesman Brett Meister told The Arizona Republic that insurance would determine the extent of the damage. Church grounds are currently fenced off, according to Meister. "It's pretty evident. The church, the classrooms and the parish hall are virtually irreparable," he said, adding, the cause did not appear to be foul play.

Where the church's parishioners may attend Mass is still being determined, Meister said. Services are held in English and Spanish at St. William, and most churches within the diocese hold daily mass, according to Meister.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: St. William Catholic Church in Avondale destroyed in fire