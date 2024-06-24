St. Thomas man killed in Greene Township shooting

One man is dead and another charged with homicide after a weekend shooting in Franklin County.

Pennsylvania State Police officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of Mountain Shadow Drive in Greene Township on Saturday, June 22, according to a news release, which does not provide a time for the incident. Mountain Shadow Drive is near Route 997 between Scotland and U.S. 30 east of Fayetteville.

Police found Lance Mitchell Riely, 33, of St. Thomas in the driver’s seat of a van in the middle of the street, began rendering aid and called EMS, but he died of a gunshot wound, the news release said.

After additional police arrived, a perimeter was established and officers started hailing the people inside a house.

A short time later, Anthony Jalil Henderson, 30, no address given, and two juvenile females came out of the house.

On Hollywell Avenue: Residents evacuated overnight after man dumps gas in Chambersburg home

The Troop H Major Case Team was activated to lead the investigation.

It was determined Henderson shot Riely after the two had a verbal altercation, according to the news release.

Henderson is charged with murder in the first degree, murder in the third degree, various firearms and drug offense.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at 717-264-5161.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

This article originally appeared on Waynesboro Record Herald: Greene Township shooting leaves St. Thomas man dead in Franklin County