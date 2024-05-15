St. Thomas Aquinas High School taps third leader in less than two years

Following a rigorous selection process led by the Board of Limited Jurisdiction (BLJ) of St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Metuchen Bishop James F. Checchio announced the appointment of Kevin Sacco as the next president of the Catholic institution in Edison, effective July 2024.

The decision comes after careful consideration and review under the guidance of Board President, The Very Rev. Timothy Christy and the BLJ.

Peter G. Kane was removed as president of St. Thomas Aquinas High School less than nine months into his tenure last year. Kane, who was appointed by Checchio in the summer of 2022, was the first lay person to serve as St. Thomas Aquinas president. He succeeded Felician Sister Donna Marie Trukowski, who retired in June 2022 after working at the school as an educator and then as principal and president for more than 37 years. The Rev. Keith Cervine, a teacher at St. Thomas Aquinas for six years as well as director of Catholic Identity, served as interim president.

Kevin Sacco has been appointed the next president of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Edison, effective July 2024.

In separate letters addressed to the St. Thomas Aquinas community, Checchio and the board hailed Sacco's background and credentials. With experience from the New York City Department of Education and serving as a combat veteran in the U.S. Marine Corps, Sacco brings to his new role a distinctive combination of leadership, educational expertise and commitment to serving and nurturing youth, said the letters.

The Bishop expressed full confidence in Sacco's capacity to lead the school forward.

"There are wonderful opportunities for St. Thomas Aquinas to shine, and I am confident that Kevin’s background will meet the demands required for the mission to flourish," Checchio said.

"Mr. Kevin Sacco's appointment as President of St. Thomas Aquinas High School signifies an exciting new chapter for our school community," said Barbara Stevens, Superintendent of Schools for the Diocese of Metuchen. "His commitment to service and pursuit of academic excellence will undoubtedly motivate our students to excel and build."

Sacco's educational background includes a bachelor’s degree in Classical Latin and Ancient Greek Philology from the City University of New York, Brooklyn College; a masters in Philosophy from the University of Dublin, Trinity College in Ireland and an master’s in TESOL and Applied Linguistics from Columbia University in New York.

In his new capacity, Sacco will report to the BLJ and concentrate on advancing the school's mission of cultivating young leaders who serve others through faith, academic excellence, and respect for each individual's dignity. His extensive experience, educational background, and dedication to service assure that this appointment will herald a new era for the St. Thomas Aquinas community, promising a bright future for Catholic education and witness.

email: cmakin@gannettnj.com

Cheryl Makin is an award-winning features and education reporter for MyCentralJersey.com, part of the USA Today Network. Contact: Cmakin@gannettnj.com or @CherylMakin. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: St. Thomas Aquinas NJ High School appoints new president