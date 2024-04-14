St. Tammany Parish schools to reopen Monday following tornado impact

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — St. Tammany Parish Public School System leaders announced all schools within the system will reopen on Monday, April 15.

All schools in the St. Tammany Parish Public School System were closed on Wednesday, April 10, and Thursday, April 11, due to the impact of a tornado that hit the Slidell area.

On Friday, April 12, 26 schools remained closed to allow crews to continue making repairs so students could safely return to school.

On Sunday, April 14, school officials said necessary repairs have been made, and schools will follow their regular schedules.

“Thanks to the incredible efforts of our STPPS team, volunteers, law enforcement, parish officials and everyone else over the weekend, we were able to make necessary repairs to allow students to safely return to all 26 schools on the east side of the parish Monday,” said St. Tammany Parish school officials in a Sunday news release.

