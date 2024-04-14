St. Tammany Parish leaders offer tips, resources for clearing debris after tornado

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — As recovery efforts continue in Slidell following an EF-2 tornado that hit the area on April 10, St. Tammany Parish leaders are offering residents resources and tips for cleaning up debris.

In a social media post, parish leaders said Public Works teams picked up 242 loads of debris on their first day, and 56 trucks continued cleanup efforts on Saturday, April 13.

When clearing debris, parish officials shared tips from the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality stating residents should separate the debris and place it on a curb while making sure not to block roadways or storm drains.

They said residents should group debris into the following categories:

Vegetative debris: branches, limbs, logs, plants and unbagged leaves

Construction and demolition debris : sheetrock, drywall, plaster, lumber, insulation, plumbing and bricks

White goods: air conditioners, dishwashers, freezers, refrigerators, stoves, washers and dryers and water heaters

Electronics: computers, radios, televisions and devices with a cord

Household and hazardous waste: cleaning supplies, batteries, lawn chemicals, oil, paint and stain, pesticides and vehicle fluids

The post states that regular household trash will not be included with debris pickup and will be collected during regular garbage collection days.

Officials with the City of Slidell are also advising residents not to bag or bundle debris to ensure a smoother pickup process.

St. Tammany Parish officials said Slidell residents impacted by the tornado who need assistance with clearing fallen trees, tarping roofs, mold mitigation, drywall, flooring and appliance removal can call the home cleanup hotline at 985-205-8713.

They said the hotline will be open until April 26, 2024.

