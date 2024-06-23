St. Tammany Parish drug busts lead to nine arrests

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Nine people were arrested following four drug busts in St. Tammany Parish in June.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that narcotics detectives began an investigation at a motel on Holiday Boulevard in Covington on June 19, where they allegedly found 40-year-old Michael Dempsey Alexander and 39-year-old Denise Lachelle Hossley in possession of almost a quarter pound of methamphetamine, 3.5 grams of fentanyl and marijuana.

Alexander and Hossley were arrested and face charges of possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule I CDS (marijuana), possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule II CDS (fentanyl), possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule II CDS (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On June 13, STPSO detectives said they began an investigation at an apartment complex on Spartan Drive in Covington.

During the investigation, STPSO detectives said they recovered “a substantial quantity of psilocybin mushrooms (shrooms),” two psilocybin and THC-infused chocolate bars, about 60 doses of LSD/ACID, marijuana and $2,380 cash from a car.

STPSO officials said 23-year-old Gage Ables and 21-year-old Mia Fontana were arrested in connection with the investigation.

According to the STPSO, “Through further investigation it was learned the couple had traveled from New Orleans with the intention of selling the drugs in Slidell.”

Ables and Fontana face charges of possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule I CDS (psilocybin), transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On June 6, STPSO detectives said they searched a home in the 3500 block of Devon Drive and another home in the 2500 block of Bluebird Street in Slidell.

At the home on Devon Drive, STPSO detectives said they recovered “numerous counterfeit pills containing fentanyl,” suboxone, illegally possessed prescription medications and drug paraphernalia during a search.

According to the sheriff’s office, four children under the age of 17 were inside the home at the time of the search.

STPSO officials said 37-year-old Lester Carter was then arrested. Carter faces charges of possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule II CDS (fentanyl), possession of a Schedule III CDS (suboxone), four counts of possession of a CDS in the Presence of a Person Under 17 years of age, possession of a legend drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

During a search of the home on Bluebird Street, STPSO detectives said they recovered methamphetamine, lorazepam, “numerous illegally possessed prescription medications” and drug paraphernalia.

After the search, STPSO detectives arrested 53-year-old Karen Knorr, 21-year-old Kassie Hoffman, 23-year-old Dustin Knorr and 53-year-old Salvadore Sciambra.

Karen Knorr faces charges of possession of a Schedule II CDS (methamphetamine), possession of a Schedule IV CDS (lorazepam), possession of a legend drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hoffman faces charges of possession of a Schedule II CDS (methamphetamine), possession of a legend drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dustin Knorr and Sciambra each face a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

