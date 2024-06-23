Joe Jaeger killed in St. Tammany Parish car crash

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Troopers with the Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash that a New Orleans entrepreneur dead in St. Tammany Parish on Wednesday, June 19.

The LSP reported the crash happened on Louisiana Highway 25 near J Core Road around 5:45 a.m.

LSP officials said an initial investigation shows 77-year-old Joseph Jaeger Jr. was stopped on a private road in a GMC Terrain, about to turn onto Louisiana Highway 25 while a Chevrolet Silverado was driving north.

According to the LSP, the GMC then crossed into the path of the Chevrolet, causing it to collide with the front driver’s side of the GMC.

Jaeger suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the Chevrolet was uninjured.

Jaeger was real estate developer and entrepreneur in New Orleans. The City of New Orleans issued the following statement:

Today, Mayor LaToya Cantrell on behalf of the citizens of New Orleans sends heartfelt condolences to the Jaeger family on the passing of Mr. Joe Jaeger, a prominent real estate developer and entrepreneur in New Orleans. Mr. Jaeger was a treasured member of the community and started his hard work as an apprentice plumber and continued to climb the business ladder to become the President and CEO of the MCC Real Estate Group. Mr. Jaeger was also a well-known multiple property hotel owner and contributed to several charitable causes and organizations in the city. We extend our prayers to the Jaeger family, his friends, and the dedicated team members of his company, and it is our hope that he rest in love and perfect peace. City of New Orleans

The investigation is ongoing.

