St. Tammany coroner speaks out on recent controversies

ST. TAMMANY, La. (WGNO) — Dr. Christopher Tape took office on March 25 after running unopposed and has faced scrutiny.

Recently, he was served a temporary restraining order filed by three Louisiana coroners and the Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response Center stopping him from cutting St. Tammany’s Sexual Assault Nursing Examiners Program.

He said while he can’t speak much on the case, he does support the work of the SANE nurses and he does not want his decision to discourage sex crime victims.

“I think the sane nurses are fantastic. I think they do a fantastic job. If nothing comes out of this, I want people to report their crimes. I think there’s a silver lining here. People should report there crimes; survivors should report their crimes. Go to the hospital. Call 911. You will be examined by somebody competent,” Tape said.

He then discussed his past, primarily his sexual assault charges in New Mexico back in 2001 that were ultimately dismissed.

It opened the door to public scrutiny and a recall effort.

Tape said he hears what’s being said, but it should have no ramification on whether or not he is fit for his current position.

“Now the public can talk whatever they want. It’s public opinion; but again, are we going to change the constitution to say if you’ve been charged but not convicted you could never hold office? So again, the people who say I’m unfit for office; they wouldn’t even qualify to be on jury duty,” he said.

This issue was brought up just days ago at a meeting hosted by the St. Tammany Parish Chapter of the Alliance for Good Government where former coroner Dr. Charles Preston spoke.

When asked if he would hire Tape had he known of the past allegations, Preston said no.

WGNO’s Rick Gogreve asked tape his thoughts on Preston’s negative views, and he said “it was not a concern.”

“I have the loyalty and support of the office and we are serving the people, and that’s the message that should go out. Whatever my predecessor says, he can say,” Tape said.

Tape also said he has no intention of voluntarily leaving.

“People have a constitutional right if they want to have a recall. I believe in the constitution, just like the 6th and 7th amendment; I had a speedy trial. My point about resigning is that people are going to have a recall. That’s their point. They can ask me to resign. That’s their right. I’ll only resign if the people in this office ask me to resign,” Tape said.

