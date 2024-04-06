St. Tammany Coroner speaks out on recent controversies
Dr. Christopher Tape took office back on March 25th after running un-opposed and has been under much scrutiny.
Only a few weeks ago, DJ Burns was the little-known second-leading scorer on a 14-loss NC State team bound for the NIT. Now he’s the face of the Wolfpack’s rampage to the Final Four.
Tesla is introducing a robotaxi on August 8, Elon Musk has announced on X a few hours after Reuters published a report that the automaker is scrapping its plans to produce a low-cost EV.
The Gamecocks are headed to the title game.
"I don’t think either of us expected for the chemistry to penetrate real life," Mancuso told Yahoo Entertainment.
It's almost time for the 2024 CMT Music Awards! Are you ready to watch?
Three companies are competing to produce, and eventually operate, the next-generation lunar rover for the Artemis program.
Investors are increasingly uncertain about what the Federal Reserve plans to do this year as they absorb hot economic data and mixed commentary from some central bank officials.
It's time to boost those fantasy baseball rosters. Andy Behrens offers eight players to consider adding in all leagues.
The latest update on the labor market showed further signs of resilience while wage growth eased.
Apple is laying off 614 employees in California after abandoning its electric car project. According to the WARN notice posted by the California Employment Development Department, Apple notified the affected employees on March 28 and the changes will go into effect on May 27. Affected employees worked at eight locations in Santa Clara, roughly 45 miles south of San Francisco.
Tesla is dropping prices of unsold Model Y SUVs in the U.S. by thousands of dollars in an attempt to clear out an unprecedented backlog of inventory. Many long-range and performance Model Ys are now selling for $5,000 less than their original price, while rear-wheel drive versions are seeing even bigger cuts of more than $7,000. The discounts come as Tesla once again made far more vehicles than it sold in the last quarter.
YouTube CEO Neal Mohan stated that OpenAI using its videos to train AI tool Sora would violate its terms of use.
The European Union and United States put out a joint statement Friday affirming a desire to increase cooperation over artificial intelligence. As we reported Wednesday, this is the fruit of the sixth (and possibly last) meeting of the EU-U.S. Trade and Technology Council (TTC). Given the possibility of Donald Trump returning to the White House in the U.S. presidential elections taking place later this year, it's not clear how much EU-U.S. cooperation on AI or any other strategic tech area will actually happen in the near future.
Most of the people who were laid off worked at Apple's offices in Santa Clara.
The president isn't saying so, but the administration's behind-the-scenes actions reveal a fear that rising gas prices could doom his reelection effort.
