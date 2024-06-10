New St. Petersburg program aims to address youth crime

St. Petersburg police announced Monday the launch of a new initiative in collaboration with Mayor Ken Welch that aims to prevent children from committing crime through an intervention program.

The Youth Care Program is a part of Welch’s vision for St. Petersburg to improve the lives of children who have committed non-violent crime. The program will partner with Lisa Wheeler-Bowman, the city’s new community impact and safety liaison, to provide support to the children and their families.

Wheeler-Bowman, who spent six years on the City Council representing District 7, which includes the neighborhoods of Childs Park, Jordan Park, Bayview and Broadwater, led efforts to break down the “no-snitch” culture after her son, Cabretti Wheeler, was shot and killed in Pinellas County in 2008.

“I’m ready to make a difference in some child’s life,” Wheeler-Bowman said at a Monday news conference at which the program was unveiled. “I want to prevent another family from feeling the way I felt when police came and told me that Cabretti had been murdered.”

When a child is arrested for crimes such as grand theft or felony criminal mischief, their name will be provided to Wheeler-Bowman, who will reach out to the family and see what can change about the situation at home. According to Welch, this may include personalized care, counseling and educational opportunities tailored to the child’s needs. The family will also be offered therapy, financial assistance and community support, he said. Costs will be handled from the police budget.

“This is not a diversion program,” St. Petersburg police Chief Anthony Holloway said. “The kids will still face consequences for their charges and will go through the court system because we want them to know they did something wrong. But, we’re here to help them.”

“We can’t arrest our way out of this problem,” Holloway added. “This program will hopefully intervene and stop this.”

Within 72 hours of a minor committing a crime, Wheeler-Bowman will be contacting the minor’s families and resources will be available to them.

The program is voluntary, but Welch hopes parents will want to get involved.

“You’ve got to break that cycle and put them in a position to make a better choice,” he said. “A lot of parents and grandparents are overwhelmed. There’s a need in the community, this will fill that gap.”

Even if a minor has committed a crime months ago, Holloway said parents can reach out to Wheeler-Bowman at City Hall for resources now.

“We want to reach kids that we haven’t been able to reach,” Welch said. “We want everyone to get a chance to get on the right path.”