St. Petersburg police employee arrested on charge of sharing confidential info

An employee at the St. Petersburg Police Department has been arrested on charges that she accessed information from confidential police databases and provided it to a man who used it to commit a crime.

Robin Conyers, 59, was arrested by St. Petersburg police Thursday on charges of unlawful use of a two-way communication device, offenses against computer users and misuse of confidential information, according to the news release sent out by the department.

According to police, Conyers’ supervisor noticed during a routine quarterly audit that several entries were not work related. When this information was turned over to the Office of Professionals Standards to investigate, detectives found that Conyers’ violated department policies and committed a crime.

She shared information about a deceased owner of a car to Delon Walton, who then used that information to transfer the title of the car to his landscaping and tree service company, police said.

Walton, 45, was arrested last month on charges of scheme to defraud, criminal use of the personal information of a dead person, perjury by false written declaration and sale of a vehicle without delivery of title. He was arrested the same day on four charges of child sexual abuse, records show.

Conyers was booked into the Pinellas County Jail Thursday and placed on administrative leave without pay, pending the outcome of her criminal charges.