St. Petersburg officer shot man who fired at him, deputies say

A St. Petersburg Police Officer shot a man who fired at him with a 9mm pistol loaded with a 50-round drum of ammunition on Saturday, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said.

Officer Andre Sousa responded to the Child’s Park neighborhood around 5:30 p.m. after reports of shots fired outside the Shadyside food mart at 4200 15 Ave. S followed by someone firing into a house on nearby 40th Street S.

Sousa chased the suspected shooter, 28-year-old Germaine Davansha Small, on foot, before Small turned and fired at Sousa, Gualtieri said. Sousa fired back, striking Small in the face. Small, detectives said, dropped the gun and ran across the street where he was arrested.

Small, whose last known address was a few blocks from the food mart, was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries as of Saturday night.

Gualtieri spoke at a news conference after the shooting because the case is being investigated by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office under the county’s Use of Deadly Force Taskforce. Since 2020, when a law enforcement officer in Pinellas County shoots someone, an agency other than the one that employs that officer conducts the investigation.

Small had been released from prison in Florida on March 2, Gualtieri said, after serving nine years for armed robbery.

Sousa, 35, has worked for the St. Petersburg Police since 2014.