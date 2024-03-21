St. Petersburg man shot, arrested after shooting at man in car, police say

A man was shot and critically injured early Thursday after he opened fire on man sitting in a car parked in a St. Petersburg alley, police said.

Keiondre Marques Church, 23, of St. Petersburg approached the car parked in an alley near 2353 13th St. S in the Lake Maggiore Shores neighborhood shortly after 1 a.m., according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. A woman Church used to date was inside the car with a man.

Church fired at the man in the car, who then returned fire, hitting Church at least once, police said.

Church was hospitalized in critical condition and is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm and being a delinquent in possession of a firearm.

Police said the man and woman in the car suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. Police have not released their names.