St. Petersburg man killed partner, tried to make it look like suicide, police say

A man who claimed he found his domestic partner hanging in the garage of the St. Petersburg home they shared in February has been arrested on a murder charge in connection to her death, police said.

St. Petersburg police on Tuesday arrested Gregory Joseph Shinn, 48, on a first-degree murder charge in the death of Katrin Mari Simpson, 59.

When police responded to the couple’s home on Coquina Key, Shinn said that he’d found Simpson’s body hanging in the garage and claimed she died by suicide, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the St. Petersburg Police Department and a search warrant affidavit filed in the case.

Investigators found Simpson’s body had injuries that were not consistent with suicide by hanging and that there were inconsistencies in Shinn’s statements, according to the release. Shinn also had two previous domestic violence arrests in which Simpson was the victim, records state.

An arrest affidavit for Shinn was not immediately available Wednesday.

According to the search warrant police obtained the day after Simpson’s body was found, paramedics found Simpson’s body hanging by a wire from a wooden beam in the couple’s home on the 3700 block of Whiting Drive.

Shinn said he asked a neighbor to call 911 because he didn’t have a phone, according to the affidavit. He said he last saw Simpson between 11:20 and 11:30 p.m. that day and was watching YouTube videos in a bedroom of the home when he decided to check on her and found her body hanging in the garage. He said her feet were barely touching the floor and he tried unsuccessfully to lift her up.

Shinn claimed that Simpson had previously said she wanted to kill herself and thought about doing so on a regular basis but hadn’t said anything of the sort that day. He said that a bandage on Simpson’s hand was from her intentionally cutting herself a day earlier.

A medical examiner investigator told police Simpson had other injuries, including abrasions on her face, a contusion on her forehead, hemorrhages on her scalp, brain hemorrhaging and broken ribs, the affidavit states. The investigator said the wire had been wrapped around Simpson’s neck several times.

Police decided at that point that the death was suspicious. After the search warrant was approved, investigators seized several items from the home including a spool of black wire, pliers, wire cutters and cameras.

The affidavit notes that Shinn was previously arrested in July 2021 on a charge of domestic battery by strangulation and in July 2022 on a domestic battery charge. Simpson was the victim in both cases, records state.

Shinn was being held without bond Wednesday in the Pinellas County Jail.