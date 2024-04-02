St. Petersburg man found dead during welfare check is homicide victim, police say

St. Petersburg police have launched a homicide investigation after finding a man dead during a welfare check at his home on Monday.

Officers responded to a home on the 10000 block of 11th Street North about 7:40 p.m. to check on the man after a friend was unable to reach him and called police, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Officers found the man dead on the floor of the home. He had trauma to his upper body.

Police were working to notify the man’s family before releasing his name.

No other details were immediately released.