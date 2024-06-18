These St. Petersburg City Council candidates will be on the 2024 ballot

Half of the St. Petersburg City Council’s eight seats were up for grabs. But only three will be on voters’ ballots this year.

No one qualified to challenge council vice chairperson Copley Gerdes for his District 1 seat by Tuesday’s 5 p.m. deadline. That means Gerdes, who was elected in 2021 after Robert Blackmon left that seat early to run for St. Petersburg mayor, will automatically represent west St. Petersburg for another four years.

Council chairperson Deborah Figgs-Sanders’ race will head straight to a citywide November ballot as only one person challenged her: Torrie Jasuwan. Figgs-Sanders represents the southernmost neighborhoods of St. Petersburg, including Lakewood Estates, Pinellas Point, Maximo and the Bayway Isles in District 5.

Two new members will join the dais next year as council member Ed Montanari vacates his seat due to term limits and council member John Muhammad decided against seeking another term. Those races drew a slew of candidates who will face off in August’s primary election. The top two vote-getters will head to the November general election.

Montanari’s District 3 seat covers the neighborhoods of Snell Isle, Shore Acres and Placido Bayou. The race drew five candidates: chemist-turned-activist Nick Carey, Tampa Convention Center Manager Juan Lopez, Treasure Island & Madeira Beach Chamber of Commerce President Barry Rubin, restauranteur Pete Boland and Mike Harting of 3 Daughters Brewery.

Muhammad was appointed to his District 7 seat in 2022. He represents Childs Park, Jordan Park, United Central and Bayview neighborhoods. His seat drew six candidates, the most of any race.

They include former council member and state Rep. Wengay Newton and former St. Petersburg High School and North Carolina State University football star Donald Bowens, Jr., restauranteur Dan Soronen, former Pinellas County School Board and City Council candidate Corey Givens, Jr. and Gas Plant District descendant Treva Onechia Davis.

The District 7 race had a familiar face as a last-minute entry Tuesday: Eritha “Akile” Brandis Cainion, a member of the St. Petersburg-based Uhuru Movement. She ran for City Council in 2019 but lost by a wide margin.