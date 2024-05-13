St. Pete woman reported missing after police find burning car

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg woman was reported missing early Monday morning, according to police.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said Crystal Leigh Green, 41, was last seen at the Carillon Apartments on Carillon Parkway at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers said her vehicle was abandoned and lit on fire.

Green was described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall anf having wavy hair.

If you know where she is, call 728-893-7780.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.