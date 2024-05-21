St. Pete police use drones, bloodhounds, helicopter to search for missing man, 84

Police in St. Petersburg are using drones, bloodhounds and a helicopter to search for an 84-year-old man who suffers from mental confusion who has been missing since Monday morning.

Livio Antonio Mota walked away from his home in the 3400 block of 37th Street S and has been missing since 11:40 a.m. Monday, police said in a news release issued Tuesday morning.

Mota is 5 foot 8 and about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket with yellow lettering, gray sweatpants with lettering down the side, and blue Crocs.

Police said they have handed out flyers and have used bloodhounds to look for him. They also have sent up drones over the Clam Bayou Park area. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office helicopter also is being used in the search.

If anyone sees Mota, they can call St. Petersburg police at 727-893-7780.