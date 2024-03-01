St. Pete police arrest man wanted on murder charge in brother’s death

St. Petersburg police have arrested a man accused of intentionally hitting and killing his brother with a car just days after the brother’s son was fatally shot.

Tyree Jamal Gland, 34, was arrested without incident on the 1900 block of Third Avenue North on Thursday evening, the Police Department said in a news release. The Police Department said no further information would be released Thursday.

Gland was wanted on a first-degree murder charge in connection to the death of his brother Taiwan Gland Sr. early Monday morning.

Police said the brothers got into an argument before Tyree Gland struck Gland Sr. with a Cadillac ATS on Seventh Avenue South near 12th Street South about 2:40 a.m. Tyree Gland then ran over his brother a second time before leaving the area in the Cadillac, according to police.

Gland Sr., 35, had just attended a memorial in the same area for his 18-year-old son, Taiwan Gland Jr., who days earlier had been fatally shot at an apartment complex a few blocks away from where police say Tyree Gland mowed down his brother. No arrests have been made in Taiwan Gland Jr.’s death.

On Wednesday, the St. Petersburg Police Department announced that Tyree Gland was wanted on a first-degree murder charge in connection to his brother’s death.

Later in the day, police announced the arrest of Sebastian K. Williams, 32, who investigators said was a passenger in the car when Tyree Gland hit his brother.

According to an arrest affidavit, Williams traveled with Tyree Gland in the Cadillac to “a known female’s house,” helped to hide the car and arranged for a temporary place for Gland to stay.

Williams was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a charge of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and was being held on a $100,000 bond Thursday.

Tyree Gland was released from state prison in December after serving about 15 years for the 2007 fatal drive-by shooting of 15-year-old Deandre Brown in St. Petersburg. Gland was twice convicted on a second-degree murder charge in the case and sentenced to life, but the two convictions were overturned. A third jury found him guilty of manslaughter.

The deaths of the father and son and the accusation against Tyree Gland are the latest developments in a difficult family history. In a span of days, the family matriarch lost a grandson and a son, and now another son just released from prison stands accused of killing his own brother.

“I had all 4 sons home doing good things. What went wrong between 2 brothers?” said a public post on Tajuana Gland-McKenzie’s Facebook page. “Nothing can be this serious I don’t understand this … It’s killing me.”

In a series of public Facebook posts this week, Gland-McKenzie mourned one son and questioned why another son would have killed him.

In a post on Wednesday, she said that when the car hit Taiwan Gland Sr., it sent him “eight to 10 (feet) in the air.”

“Tyree you went up the block made a u turn then put them high beans on your brother then mashed that gas pedal again over his body to finish him off,” she wrote.

In the post, she concluded that Tyree had “a mental problem,” and pleaded with him to turn himself in. The post said she wouldn’t be at peace until he was off the streets.

“Tyree I love you always,” it said, “but as a mother I got to get you help and put you away before you hurt another person.”

This is a developing story. Check tampabay.com for updates.