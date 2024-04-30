St. Pete man wanted on attempted murder charges arrested on Lakewood High campus

A man wanted in connection with an April 3 attempted murder was arrested on the Lakewood High School campus Tuesday, according to St. Petersburg police, who said they also found a gun in the man’s backpack.

James Flournoy, 19, was wanted on two counts of attempted murder in connection with the April 3 incident. He is accused of shooting at a car with two people inside on the 3600 block of 38th Way South that day, police said. The driver was hit and suffered an injury that was not considered life-threatening, police said.

Flournoy is not a student at Lakewood, 1400 54th Ave. S., but “was on campus to register for the Lakewood Community School,” police said in a news release.

When police took him into custody, they found a gun in his backpack along with a “felony amount of marijuana,” the news release states.

In addition to the attempted murder charges, he now faces charges of possessing a weapon on school grounds and felony marijuana possession.

Bail information was not immediately available.