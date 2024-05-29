A St. Pete dad fatally shot his toddler. Would he get prison?

ST. PETERSBURG — By all accounts, Aaron Creary didn’t mean to fatally shoot his 2-year-old son that day one year ago.

Some, including Armani Creary’s mother, believed that Creary shouldn’t face prison time. But prosecutors said the 23-year-old St. Petersburg man committed a crime and needed to be held accountable.

All sides agreed that whatever punishment the criminal justice system gave Creary, it would land atop the heavy weight already on his conscience.

Last week, nearly a year to the day since the shooting, Creary learned what that punishment will be: seven years in state prison.

As part of a deal struck with prosecutors, Creary pleaded guilty on May 20 to aggravated manslaughter of a child by culpable negligence. Pinellas Judge Phillipe Matthey approved the deal and sentenced Creary to the seven years, minus nearly a year that he has served in the county jail since his arrest.

Creary faced up to life in prison, and his sentence is about half of the 14-year minimum prison term recommended by state guidelines.

Attorneys said the outcome reflected a case involving a man who took responsibility for his actions and who does not have much of a prior criminal history.

“He knew what he did was wrong,” Anthony Rickman, Creary’s attorney, said in an interview. “He knows the loss this has cost him and the rest of his family. It’s a circumstance he’ll never get over.”

According to an arrest affidavit, Aaron Creary was holding a gun on the evening of May 28 as he tried to break up a fight between his parents in their bedroom at their home on the 4600 block of 15th Avenue South in Childs Park. Creary, who also lived at the home, fired a round and hit Armani, who was standing in the doorway of the bedroom.

After the shooting, Creary tried to drive Armani to a hospital but crashed at the corner of 15th Avenue South and 34th Street. The child later died at the hospital.

St. Petersburg police arrested Creary the next day. He has been in jail ever since, and missed his son’s funeral. Records show that he was released Monday into the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections.

Pinellas-Pasco prosecutor Juan Manuel Saldivar Jr. said that witness accounts varied but indicated the incident began when Creary got into an argument with his mother.

“That escalated to a situation between Mr. Creary’s mother and father,” Saldivar said. “At some point, Mr. Creary indicates that he grabbed the firearm to deescalate the situation, which doesn’t make sense to me, but that was his logic for getting the firearm.”

Saldivar said that surveillance cameras captured the crash that Creary got into on the way to the hospital and showed him carrying his son and trying to get help.

“He’s clearly distraught,” Saldivar said.

Creary had only one prior arrest, in 2019, on charges of grand theft and providing false verification of ownership to a pawnbroker. A judge withheld adjudication on those charges and Creary entered a diversion program and was placed on probation. He was still on probation when he was arrested in his son’s death.

Creary pleaded guilty to violating probation in the 2019 case and was sentenced to time served.

Creary’s parents wrote letters of support and Armani’s mother voiced opposition to prison time.

“However, based on the facts of the case there had to be some punishment here,” Saldivar said.

Saldivar noted that one of the conditions of Creary’s probation was that he was not allowed to possess a firearm.

“He was extremely remorseful for what he did,” Saldivar said. “And I think him taking responsibility for what he did and acknowledging guilt of this carries some favor toward mitigation.

“Mr. Creary is going to have to live with what happened for the rest of his life,” he said. “I don’t think he’s ever going to get over it.”

Rickman said Creary did not mean to fire the weapon.

“It was our belief that the firearm was discharged in the process of him withdrawing it from his pocket,” Rickman said.

Armani’s mother, Makayla Steele, told the Tampa Bay Times that Creary shouldn’t have been charged with a crime in his son’s death.

“He did not cause this situation,” Steele said. “He was defending his mother like any child, any son would do.”

Steele and Creary were not a couple when the shooting happened but had developed a successful routine co-parenting Armani and his twin sister. Steele called Creary “a good dad” who was always there for his children. Steele recalled a period before the shooting when she was coping with health issues and unable to care for the twins.

“He stepped up and played both parts for about a month by himself,” she said.

Steele said she told Creary that if prosecutors offered anything under 10 years in prison, “take it, no hesitation.”

“You still have a baby out here that looks forward to seeing you every day,” she said she told him.

Steele said Armani’s sister lost her brother and her father. The girl believes her brother is in heaven but thinks her father is on a work trip without a phone, Steele said. Eventually, she said, she’ll tell the girl the truth.