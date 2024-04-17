St. Pete community fighting back on teen gun violence

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Officials in St. Petersburg are looking for ways to spend a $1 million grant, and one of the proposals would be a program specifically to keep young people away from gun violence.

Whether it is St. Pete or anywhere in the Tampa Bay area, there have been instances where teenagers are involved in violence. People in the community are saying things need to change before more crimes are committed.

One week ago, innocent bystanders were caught in the line of fire near Armature Works as a result of teen gun violence.

“The answer is never, ever going to be gun violence,” State Attorney Suzy Lopez said.

City leaders are now trying to get to the root of the problem. Lopez said there are things community members can do to help.

“Lock your car door, if you have to store your gun in your car, if there’s no other alternative, then lock your car door,” she said.

One of the victims in the shooting near Armature Works was a pregnant mother who was shot in both legs.

Her husband told News Channel 8 last week how they are facing a long journey ahead, to heal from the wounds, and the trauma.

“Just going out as a family to a public place, when we will feel safe, when will she feel safe,” Joshua Brown said.

The violence is not just in Tampa. Other cities are also looking to confront the teen gun culture.

“What they’ve been telling us over, and over, and over again is that we need more investment in youth programs, and we need more affordable housing,” said Jerry Funt, with Bay Area Dream Defenders.

St. Pete City Council is having residents decide how to spend a million dollars as part of the Innovative Equity Project.

There are 5 different proposals:

Project 1: Cover St. Pete, A Roof Replacement Program: Introducing Cover St.

Pete, A Roof Replacement Program. This initiative will provide relief to St.

Pete homeowners burdened by aging roofs.

Project 2: Forward Together, A Youth Crime Prevention Program: Introducing Forward Together, A Youth Crime Prevention Program. This initiative is designed to address the foundational causes of youth involvement in crime.

Project 3: Swim Smart & Library Lockers: Introducing Swim Smart, Free Swim

Lessons for Every Child in St. Pete (Elementary School Ages). This partnership

between Pinellas County Schools, St. Pete Parks and Recreation, and the

community will enhance safety and confidence among St. Pete elementary school

children by equipping them with essential water safety skills and creating

equitable access to swim lessons. In addition to free swim lessons, this

project also includes the installation of outdoor remote lockers for libraries.

Project 4: Dream Big Day, A MLK Day of Service: Introducing the Citywide Day

of Service. This initiative is dedicated to the enduring legacy of Dr. Martin

Luther King, Jr. in St. Petersburg and enhancing residents’ quality of life

through volunteering and essential support.

Project 5: Water Assistance for St. Petersburg Homeowners (WASH): Introducing

the Water Assistance for St. Petersburg Homeowners (WASH) program. This

initiative will provide support to homeowners in managing their utility bills.

The second proposal, Forward Together, is a youth crime and violence initiative.

“It’s an initiative designed to address the foundational causes of youth involvement in crime, with a goal to ensure St. Pete youth have achievable pathways to success and to provide a safety net to prevent future crimes,” said Liz Makofske, budget director for the city.

The program focuses on ages 12-17 and emphasizes intervention through violence interruption by using mental health and human services programs.

“Funding will support the deployment of social workers to work closely with entire families facilitating wholistic support and guidance,” Makofske said.

If selected, community resource centers will be updated, officers will be allowed to get overtime for working with the social workers and tutoring services will be expanded.

Voting on which project will become a reality starts Tuesday night and goes through June 12.

To vote online, click here.

For in-person voting: Pop-up displays will be located at the following locations

from April 19 until June 12. Paper voting options will be available.

– Enoch D. Davis Center, 1111 18th Ave. S.

– J. W. Cate Recreation Center, 5801 22nd Ave. N.

– Sunshine Senior Center, 330 5th St. N.

– Willis S. Johns Recreation Center, 6635 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N.

