St. Paul woman sentenced to 4 years in prison for fatally stabbing boyfriend during drunken fight

A 53-year-old St. Paul woman has been given a four-year prison term for fatally stabbing her boyfriend during a drunken fight at her home in the city’s Summit-University neighborhood.

Jacquelyn Olivia Vann pleaded guilty in December to an amended charge of second-degree manslaughter in connection with the killing of 55-year-old Pierre Scott Glass in the 700 block of Dayton Avenue on March 11, 2023. A second-degree unintentional murder charge was dismissed at Monday’s sentencing under a Dec. 5 plea deal she reached with Ramsey County prosecutors.

Judge Timothy Mulrooney denied a request by Vann’s attorneys to depart from state sentencing guidelines and set aside the four-year presumptive prison sentence. They asked the judge to give Vann probation and an additional three months in jail beyond the 270 she’d already served.

According to the criminal complaint:

Glass, of St. Paul, was found about 7:15 p.m. when officers responded to the intersection of Marshall Avenue and Arundel Street on a report of a stabbing. Glass was sitting next to his pickup truck with stab wounds to his chest. He told officers two males tried to rob him.

But Glass’ ex-wife told police that he called her just before 7 p.m. and said, “She stabbed me” and “I’m leaving the house.” He asked her to meet and help him.

Medics rushed Glass to Regions Hospital, where he died of a sharp force injury to the chest and heart.

Vann’s son, who lived with his mother, told police she and Glass had been together for about 10 years and described their relationship as “good.” He described them as “alcoholics” and said they “bickered,” but he never saw them be violent toward each other.

Glass texted Vann’s son at about 6:30 and wrote, “She drunk (sic) and call (sic) me a couple (expletive) and slapped me, so I slapped her back.” Her son said he called Glass around 7:20 p.m., but got his voicemail.

He said he arrived home around 9:30 p.m. and asked his mother what had happened with Glass. She said she did not remember because they’d been drinking. She said Glass left the house and did not return. Later, she woke up her son and said, “P is dead.”

In an interview with police, Vann said she and Glass argued at her home and that he left. She locked the door, but he had a key and let himself inside. She said he pushed her head into a radiator and that she grabbed something and swung at him, striking him.

Police saw scratches on Vann’s nose, lips and inside her mouth. She had a bruise on her left shoulder and a chipped tooth.

Investigators learned that one of Glass’ relatives called Vann after his death and recorded the conversation. Vann said they were fighting about “nothing . . . as usual.” When asked if it got physical, Vann said, “just a little bit. I got a . . . you know knot on my head, swollen lip and whatever, whatever. Which is unusual because he ain’t never put hands on me before.”

