St. Paul Saints’ new menu items for 2024 include gigantic hot dog, sundae

The St. Paul Saints have announced their new menu items for the 2024 season, and excess seems to be the theme.

From a foot-long hot dog topped with brisket hash and pepper gravy to a giant sundae featuring three full-sized candy bars, Oreos, peanut butter cups, caramel and whipped cream, you’ll not walk away hungry.

Here’s what’s new and where to find it at the stadium:

Burger Depot

Corn dog

Chef JC’s version of a Chick-fil-A fried chicken sandwich

Bayou shrimp po’boy with remoulade

Braised short rib poutine burger bowl (short rib on top of cheese curds on top of a half-pound burger in a bowl, smothered with gravy)

Blackened ribeye steak sandwich (steak topped with sauteed mushrooms, peppers and provolone)

Sandwich Lot

Meatball hoagie

Minnesota chicken salad (served on cranberry wild-rice bread with tomato, onion and lettuce)

Chuck & Don’s Dog Park

Foot-long beef brisket with hash pepper gravy hot dog

Foot-long cherry bomb brat (topped with dried cherries, red chili peppers, onions and peppers)

Fries and Pies

Funnel cake fries

Churros

Cream cheese jalapeno poppers

Mud’s Dairy Area

Mac & meat

The Saints sundae (A souvenir bowl filled with vanilla, chocolate — or both — soft-serve ice cream topped with three full-sized candy bars — Skor, Snickers and 3 Musketeers — Oreos, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, caramel, fudge, whipped cream and a cherry)

