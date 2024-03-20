St. Paul Saints’ new menu items for 2024 include gigantic hot dog, sundae

Jess Fleming, Pioneer Press
The St. Paul Saints have announced their new menu items for the 2024 season, and excess seems to be the theme.

From a foot-long hot dog topped with brisket hash and pepper gravy to a giant sundae featuring three full-sized candy bars, Oreos, peanut butter cups, caramel and whipped cream, you’ll not walk away hungry.

Here’s what’s new and where to find it at the stadium:

Burger Depot

  • Corn dog

  • Chef JC’s version of a Chick-fil-A fried chicken sandwich

  • Bayou shrimp po’boy with remoulade

  • Braised short rib poutine burger bowl (short rib on top of cheese curds on top of a half-pound burger in a bowl, smothered with gravy)

  • Blackened ribeye steak sandwich (steak topped with sauteed mushrooms, peppers and provolone)

Sandwich Lot

  • Meatball hoagie

  • Minnesota chicken salad (served on cranberry wild-rice bread with tomato, onion and lettuce)

Chuck & Don’s Dog Park

  • Foot-long beef brisket with hash pepper gravy hot dog

  • Foot-long cherry bomb brat (topped with dried cherries, red chili peppers, onions and peppers)

Fries and Pies

  • Funnel cake fries

  • Churros

  • Cream cheese jalapeno poppers

Mud’s Dairy Area

  • Mac & meat

  • The Saints sundae (A souvenir bowl filled with vanilla, chocolate — or both — soft-serve ice cream topped with three full-sized candy bars — Skor, Snickers and 3 Musketeers — Oreos, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, caramel, fudge, whipped cream and a cherry)

